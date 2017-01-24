KY Derby Museum tour guide in National Handicapping Championship

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Next week, a Kentucky Derby Museum tour guide will live out a dream in Las Vegas as he takes his shot in the DRF/NTRA's $2.5 million National Handicapping Championship.

It's a first for 60-year-old Barry Northern who spent most of his life around the track.

Thousands of pony players from around the world try to make it into this championship, but only 600 actually made it in and Barry Northern became one of them.

At the Kentucky Derby Museum, Northern walks visitors through horse history, spouting his love and knowledge for the legendary track.



Northern said, "You know, in my early 20s, I would be out here (Churchill Downs) with some friends of mine and I would see people giving tours and I'd always say, ‘I ought to be doing that.’"

He has for years now and nobody does it quite like he does.

"He'll talk to you about the Derby winner the year you were born or where your mom grew up," Kentucky Derby Museum Communications Manager Lindsay English said.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Louisville native becomes Oscars' first African-American cinematography nominee

+ Patients, doctors frustrated at increasing prescription medicine delays

+ UofL's 2017 football schedule released

Visitors noticed well wishes on the museum's wall from Northern's colleagues.

"It's exciting," Kentucky Derby Museum Vice President Erik Brown said, "Super Bowl is in 2 weeks, but next week we'll all be cheering for him out in Las Vegas."

Tuesday was Northern's last museum tour before he heads to Las Vegas, where he'll try his Louisville luck against some serious horse players.

"For me," Northern said, "I've been trying to pick winners since I first started coming to the racetrack."



That was at age 5.

"I grew up here," he said, "my mother loved the place."



Now, 55 years later, the DeSales High School grad is in the NTRA's National Handicapping Championship.



The tour guide did it by crushing 189 competitors on Horsetourneys.com. With $18, he picked 8 winners in 12 races in his final weekend a couple of months ago.

Brown said, "It's amazing what he knows and when he comes in with a winner over the weekend or gives you a tip on a horse and you bet two dollars, it means a little more when Barry gives you the tip."

We asked Northern if he ever listens to any inside tips at Churchill.

He laughed, "No, I don't listen to anything."

Northern said he likes to win or lose on his own bets. Northern always loved the sport, but only got serious about handicapping two years ago. Now he's going up against pros who play for a living.

Is he nervous?

"A little bit," he said, "there's big money on the line."

First prize is $800,000, but there's plenty of money to go around, even 10th place scores $50,000.



"I've always enjoyed trying to pick winners and this is the ultimate for me," Northern said.

If he is lucky enough to win some money?

"There would probably be a racehorse in there somewhere," he smiled.

Northern, a former golf equipment salesman, will bet on 18 races a day for three days with 8 tracks to choose from. Just last week, he made a $6 bet that paid $1,600. He's hoping some of that good karma follows him to Vegas.



Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.