Copy-Classic Empire among 418 horses entered for Triple Crown

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Classic Empire, winner of the Breeders' Cup Juvenile, is among 418 3-year-old thoroughbreds made eligible during the early nomination period to compete in the Kentucky Derby, Preakness and Belmont stakes.

Five fillies and 18 horses based outside North America, including nine from Japan, are also among the early nominees for the Triple Crown series.

The Kentucky Derby is May 6, the Preakness is May 20 and the Belmont is June 10.

This year's early nominations are up 13.6 percent from last year, when the early period attracted 368 horses. Another nine horses were made eligible during the late nomination period to raise last year's total to 377.

It costs owners and trainers $600 to nominate their horses during the early period, which ended last Saturday.

