Father sentenced in beating death of infant

Daniel Cox was sentenced to life in prison for beating his infant son to death in 2015. (Source: Hardin Co. jail)

RADCLIFF, KY (WAVE) - A Radcliff man convicted of beating his infant son to death has been sentenced to life in prison.

Jayceon Chrystie was four months old when he died in August, 2015.

A woman told police she saw the boy's father, Daniel Cox, beating the baby as he drove along Highway 31W. She said Cox repeatedly hit the child for about seven miles and also shook the baby carrier he was in.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Report: Blood found throughout Etown group home where employee was killed

+ Emergency crews rescue dogs from house fire in Portland neighborhood

+ Vine Grove PD investigating transaction using fake money

Family members later called 911 when Chrystie showed up at their home injured.

Chrystie was taken off life support a week later.

Cox was sentenced to life in prison after a jury trial in Hardin County.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.