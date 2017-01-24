Man shot in California neighborhood

The shooting was reported near the intersection of 23rd and Kentucky streets around 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, according to MetroSafe. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Louisville Metro police are investigating after a man was shot in the California neighborhood.

The shooting was reported near the intersection of 23rd and Kentucky streets around 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, according to MetroSafe.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Self-defense experts weigh in on parking garage attack

+ Report: Blood found throughout Elizabethtown group home where employee was killed

+ Dogs found abandoned, malnourished inside filthy trailer

The victim was taken to University of Louisville Hospital for treatment. Dispatcher said his injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

No suspect information has been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.