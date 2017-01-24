Men accused of posing a repairmen to burglarize homes

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Three men who police said exploited homeowners by posing as driveway repairmen are facing several charges.

According to police, Thomas J. Williamson, 20, Alexander Williamson, 20, and Carl Stanley, 27 would pose as driveway repair workers and would rob people once they were inside of their home.

One victim told police the men came to her home and offered to repave her driveway. The men then proceeded to throw sand on her driveway and wet the sand with water. He then told her he was finished and she owed him $2,800 and threatened to sue her for the money. While she was discussing the price with one man, the other men entered her home and ransacked her bedroom.



Another victim said the men asked for water and while inside they stole several bottles filled with quarters.

A couple told police the men exploited them for $500 for work that was never performed and stole a ring worth $3,000 while inside of their home.



The majority of their victims were over 80 years old.

When Thomas Williamson and Carl Stanley were arrested on Jan. 14 police towed their vehicle. A search of the vehicle was performed and officers found stolen credit cards, stolen drivers licenses, receipts where stolen cards were used, several empty needles and two needles loaded with heroin.

All three were booked into Louisville Metro Department of Corrections.

Alexander Williamson is facing several charges including theft of identity without consent, giving officer a false name of address, burglary, robbery, unlawful transaction with a minor, carrying a concealed deadly weapon, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance – heroin and knowingly exploiting an adult.

Thomas Williamson is facing several charges including knowingly exploiting an adult person, burglary, fraudulent use of a credit card and possession of drug paraphernalia.



Carl Stanley is facing several charged including tampering with physical evidence, knowingly exploiting an adult person, burglary, drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance – heroin, fraudulent use of credit card and theft by deception.

