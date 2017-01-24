Men accused of posing a repairmen to burglarize homes

There is growing concern from patients and their doctors about delays in getting essential prescription medications because of prior authorization practices with insurance companies.More >>
There is growing concern from patients and their doctors about delays in getting essential prescription medications because of prior authorization practices with insurance companies.More >>
According to court documents, the dogs were left without food or water. Their rib cages were visible and all of them were malnourished.More >>
According to court documents, the dogs were left without food or water. Their rib cages were visible and all of them were malnourished.More >>
The majority of their victims were over 80 years old.More >>
The majority of their victims were over 80 years old.More >>
Thursday will mark one year since Kristen McMains was attacked in a parking garage next to Fourth St. Live!. Self-defense experts say situations like McMains’s are rare but they’re something everyone should be prepared for.More >>
Thursday will mark one year since Kristen McMains was attacked in a parking garage next to Fourth St. Live!. Self-defense experts say situations like McMains’s are rare but they’re something everyone should be prepared for.More >>
Thousands of pony players from around the world try to make it into this championship, but only 600 actually made it in and Barry Northern became one of them.More >>
Thousands of pony players from around the world try to make it into this championship, but only 600 actually made it in and Barry Northern became one of them.More >>