JCPS, LMPD investigating alleged sexual assault on special needs bus

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Jefferson County Public School officials and Louisville Metro police are investigating an alleged sexual assault that happened on a bus transporting special needs students.



The incident happened Jan. 19 on the way home from school, but was discovered on Monday.

None of the students on the bus has an aide in his or her IEP.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Vine Grove PD investigating transaction using fake money

+ Self-defense experts weigh in on parking garage attack

+ Patients, doctors frustrated at increasing prescription medicine delays

JCPS spokesperson Jennifer Brislin released the following statement: “The safety of all students in our buildings and on our buses is a top priority for the district. While reviewing security footage from a bus, our employees saw an incident involving two students. Our employees immediately notified the schools, families, Louisville Metro Police and CPS.”



The district can provide no further details at this time because of the ongoing investigation and personnel actions.



In September, school officials and police investigated another sexual incident involving two students on another bus, also transporting students with special needs. At the time of the alleged sexual assault, two students and three adults were on the bus.



The incident resulted the resignation of one JCPS employee the suspension of two other JCPS employees, including the driver.



Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.