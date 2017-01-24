Majority of Utica council wants to rid town of police chief, deputy chief

Councilman Hank Dorman said the board has received complaints from residents about being cited for not coming to complete a stop at stops signs.More >>
The crash was reported at 10:42 a.m. at Raintree Ridge and Charlestown Pike.More >>
Thursday will mark one year since Kristen McMains was attacked in a parking garage next to Fourth St. Live!. Self-defense experts say situations like McMains’s are rare but they’re something everyone should be prepared for.More >>
Jefferson County Public School officials and Louisville Metro police are investigating an alleged sexual assault that happened on a bus transporting special needs students.More >>
There is growing concern from patients and their doctors about delays in getting essential prescription medications because of prior authorization practices with insurance companies.More >>
