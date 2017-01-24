Majority of Utica council wants to rid town of police chief, deputy chief

UTICA, IN (WAVE) – There is a three against two battle amongst the Utica Town Council. The majority want to get rid of the town’s police chief and deputy chief.



“It's a decision based upon political disruption within this small town,” Utica Police Department officer Cory Hulsizer said. “The residents of this town, as well as the board members, have stated that the locals don't need to be pulled over.”



Councilman Hank Dorman said the board has received complaints from residents about being cited for not coming to complete a stop at stops signs.



Dorman also said he witnessed an incident himself, prompting the decision to remove the chief and deputy chief.

However, Utica guidelines require a police officer to receive a written notice of accusations before they can be terminated.



“There's some concern that the records of the ordinance from 2004 are incomplete,” Mickey Webber, the attorney representing the chief and deputy chief, said. “The first question is whether the SOP's apply.”

The council couldn't vote Tuesday night on the fate of the officers due to the guideline discrepancy.



“There's no winners, there's no losers in this meeting,” Town council president Steve Long said. “I want it resolved more than anybody, but everybody has to follow the law.”



In addition to the chief and deputy chief, there are seven reserve officers on the police force. All of the officers plan to resign if the council fires their leadership.



Utica's council will reconvene regarding the issue on Feb. 9 at 7 p.m.



