13 UofL crushes Pitt 106-51

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania (WAVE) - #13 UofL (17-4, 5-3 ACC) shot an amazing 71% from the field in the first half, and got a career-high 29 points from Donovan Mitchell in a 106-51 win at Pittsburgh (12-8, 1-6).

The Cards led 51-18 at halftime.

Ryan McMahon hit five three-pointers on his way to a career-high 15 points. Mitchell hit 9 of his 13 field goal attempts, including 6 of 8 three's.

"Everything goes right for us, from a passing, shooting, defending standpoint," Rick Pitino said, adding, "and everything went wrong for them. I've experienced many times in the NBA."

Anas Mahmoud finished with 14 points, hitting all seven of his shots.

The 55 point final margin was the largest ever by a road team in an ACC game.

The Cards return to action on Sunday at 1 p.m. in the KFC YUM! Center against N.C. State (14-7, 3-5). The Wolfpack won at #17 Duke on Monday night. The game will feature UofL's annual "White Out" promotion and will be seen LIVE on WAVE 3 News.

