4 UK falls 82-80 at Tennessee

Knoxville, Tennessee (WAVE) - #4 Kentucky fell behind by 11 in the second half and could not regain the lead before falling 82-80 at Tennessee.

The Cats (17-3, 7-1 SEC) were the third team ranked in the top four to lose on Tuesday night.

De'Aaron Fox did start, after missing most of Saturday's win over South Carolina with a sprained right ankle. The freshman point guard finished with 17 points. Malik Monk led UK with 25 points and Isaiah Briscoe added 11 points and 14 rebounds.

Robert Hubbs III paced Tennessee (11-9, 4-4) with 25 points and 7 rebounds.

It was Kentucky's first loss in eight games, their last coming on December 21 at Louisville.

#2 Kansas, who visits Rupp Arena on Saturday night, saw it's 18-game winning streak snapped tonight in an 85-69 loss at #18 West Virginia.

