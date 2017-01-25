Elizabethtown police report more unauthorized traffic stop attempts in area

ELIZABETHTOWN, KY (WAVE) - The Elizabethtown Police Department (EPD) is warning drivers about more incidents of unauthorized traffic stop attempts in the area.

According to a post on the EPD's Facebook page, officers responded to two incidents since Tuesday of a black Ford Mustang using blue lights to initiate a traffic stop and then pulling away. The incidents happened on Lincoln Parkway and Patriot Parkway.

On Jan. 16, the Hardin County Sheriff's Office urged drivers to use caution after several reports of an older model gold Chrysler pulling over drivers. The car had emergency lights on the sun visor and inside the rear window. One incident happened on US 62 near Central Hardin High School in the Cecilia area.

Police said drivers stopped by an unmarked police vehicle who don't know whether it's a police impersonator should pull into a safe place, keep their doors locked, call 911, turn on their hazard lights, attempt to write down the license plate number, and roll down their window just enough to verify that it is, in fact, a police officer.

