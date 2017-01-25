Restaurant employee accused of stealing thousands in cash

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The manager of a fast food restaurant has been arrested on charges that she kept thousands of dollars in cash instead of depositing it in the bank.

Louisville Metro police arrested Skylett S. Thompson, 22, of Louisville, January 24 on a charge of theft by unlawful taking over $10,000.

The thefts happened during a three week period in August 2016 at the McDonald's at 520 N. 22nd Street in the Portland neighborhood. All of the incidents were recorded on the store's video surveillance system.

An arrest warrant says Thompson would write the daily deposits down but then concealed the money in her clothing instead of putting it in the bank bag. While committing the thefts, the warrant states Thompson would use the log-in ID of another employee to access the store computer.

When the store attempted to question Thompson about the money loss, she left and did not return to work.

The exact amount of cash Thompson is accused of taking had not been revealed.

