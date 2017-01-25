2017 Kentucky Derby Festival poster unveiled

Can you name every event depicted on the poster? Check out the answers on the right-hand side of the image. (Source: KDF)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The official 2017 Kentucky Derby Festival poster, created by a self-taught Louisville artist, has started rolling off the presses.



Ron Jasin, the designer of the popular piece, is well-known in the music scene for his album artwork and gig posters. He's worked with artists and organizations including My Morning Jacket, The Decemberists, Calexico, WFPK and Neil Young.

Jasin signed the poster as approval for the color and design.

"It's like Christmas morning," said Jasin while laughing. Jasin, the creative director at Copper & Kings American Brandy Company in Butchertown, said it took him less than three weeks to become satisfied with the design. He described the style of art as "60's and 70's mod design." He and his wife own Madpixel, an art and design studio specializing and combining photography, illustration, design and printmaking.

"The bright palette is something that will hopefully lighten up a room if you want to add it to your home or live with it for a while," Jasin said. "I like big, bold colors; it is what I like to work with," he added.



"This poster has so many elements," said Jennifer Morgan, merchandising manager of the Kentucky Derby Festival. "It has over 37 elements that represent the community and the festival. We put a legend on our website that numbers each of the elements and tells you what they all are. So, you can look at it and guess, then check the legend to see if you're right."



Over the years, the KDF's Official Poster Series has become a unique symbol of the community. The series was launched by Peter Max in 1981.



KDF merchandise, with the new 2017 design, will be sold in stores and online starting March 2. However, pre-orders can be made now by going to the KDF website.



