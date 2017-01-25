Clark Co. syringe exchange program prepares for opening day

CLARK COUNTY, IN (WAVE) - People living in Clark County will now be able to exchange needles, much like surrounding counties.



The Clark County Health Department will be opening their syringe exchange program on Thursday, January 26 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and each Thursday thereafter. The exchange program will be located at 1301 Akers Avenue in Jeffersonville. It will be called "The Exchange."



The health department said in the future they expect to provide services two days a week and eventually operate the syringe exchange at other locations.

The needle exchange is a part of an ongoing effort to address the HIV epidemic seen in parts of Indiana.



According to the Clark County Health Department, the county sees 30 percent more cases of Hepatitis C and 25 percent more cases of HIV than the state's average. To tackle those figures, Clark County is following Scott County in its steps.



Scott County opened a needle exchange in April 2015 soon after then-Governor Mike Pence declared a state of emergency regarding the spread of the HIV virus transmitted by dirty needles.



The Exchange in Clark County will be largely staffed by trained volunteers. An open house is being held this afternoon in Jeffersonville at The Exchange.

