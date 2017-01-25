Controversial syringe exchange program prepares for opening day in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY, IN (WAVE) - Clark County residents will now be able to exchange needles like some of their neighbors in surrounding counties.

The Clark County Health Department will be opening its syringe exchange program on Thursday at 9 a.m. and will open every subsequent Thursday.

The program will be located at 1301 Akers Avenue in Jeffersonville, and will be called The Exchange.

The health department said it expects to provide services two days a week, and eventually will operate at other locations.

Addicts can trade in their needles for clean ones and get other supplies like cookers, sterile water, tourniquets, cotton pellets, recommendations for rehabilitation and screenings for HIV and hepatitis C.

The needle exchange is a part of an ongoing effort to address the HIV epidemic seen in parts of Indiana. Clark County has seen 30 percent more cases of Hepatitis C and 25 percent more cases of HIV than the state average, according to the health department.

Clark County is following Scott County to try to slow the increase. Scott County opened a needle exchange in April 2015, soon after then-Gov. Mike Pence declared a state of emergency regarding the spread of the HIV virus transmitted by dirty needles.

Those who visit The Exchange will get a member card, which protects users from arrest if they only have needles on them. However, if they have drugs or paraphernalia, they could still be arrested.

Not everyone agrees with the needle exchange program.

"(It's) just a wrong policy, even though there are some good reasons to support it," Clark County Prosecutor Jeremy Mull said Wednesday. "What we need to be doing as a state and a society is really truly waging a war on heroin. It's all over our streets and now what we've decided is that we're not only going to reduce these penalties and make it a less serious offense but, we're actually going to assist people in using it."

The health department disagrees.

"Over time, less IV drugs are used because you are helping people transition away from their habit into drug rehab," Clark County Health Commissioner Dr. Kevin Burke said.

Funding for the syringe program comes from the Health Foundation of Greater Indianapolis and the North American Syringe Exchange Network. Burke said his department has enough supplies for three to six months. In the future, the county hopes to offer Narcan, the medication used to block the effects of opioids, especially in overdoses.

The Exchange in Clark County will be staffed largely by trained volunteers.

