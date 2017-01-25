Louisville guard Hicks sidelined with broken hand

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Louisville Cardinals have lost another player to injury.

The university announced that guard Tony Hicks, a graduate transfer, will be sidelined for six to eight weeks with a broken bone in his right hand.

Hicks was injured during the first half of the Cardinals 106-51 win over Pittsburgh Tuesday night while fighting for a loose ball. He played the rest of the game, which was his first start of the season, with his fingers taped together.

>> GET MORE ON UofL SPORT IN THE CARDS CORNER

An examination today after the team returned home discovered a spiral fracture of his fourth metacarpal.

"Tony was just fitting in at the point position and has made great progress," said UofL Coach Rick Pitino, in a statement announcing the injury to Hicks. "We will keep him in great condition and hope we make a long run in the tournament so he can play in his first NCAA Tournament. It's time for Ryan (McMahon) and David (Levitch) to pick up their defense. Injuries are part of the game and we will get stronger."

The Cardinals (17-4, 5-3 ACC) are already down one player in the backcourt. Quintin Snyder is out while recovering from a hip injury.

Louisville is idle until Sunday when they host NC State at 1 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.