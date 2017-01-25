Panera Bread to open restaurant in Shepherdsville - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Panera Bread to open restaurant in Shepherdsville

By Joey Brown, Digital Content Manager
Connect

SHEPHERDSVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Bullitt County diners are getting a new option this year.

Panera Bread plans to open a new restaurant in Shepherdsville.

ALSO ON WAVE.COM
+ Restaurant employee accused of stealing thousands in cash
+ E'town police report more unauthorized traffic stop
+ Self-defense experts weigh in on parking garage attack

An attorney for Dixie Highway Development said the restaurant will be located near the newly-opened Starbucks on keystone Crossroads Drive.

The group hopes to have the new Panera Bread open by the end of 2017.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly