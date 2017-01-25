Seymour man sentenced for producing child porn

INDIANAPOLIS, IN (WAVE) - A Seymour man has been sentenced to 28 years in prison for producing child pornography.

Prosecutors said the victim's mother found five sexually explicit images of her 9-year-old daughter on Robert D. Jenkins' cell phone in March 2015. The images appeared to have been taken in Jenkins' home. The victim's mother took the phone and reported the incident to the Seymour Police Department. Additional sexually explicit photos of the victim were discovered during forensic analysis of the phone.

"Protecting innocent children from adult predators remains one of the highest priorities in this office, U.S. Attorney Josh Minkler said. "Those who abuse our most vulnerable victims will be held strictly accountable."

Jenkins previously was convicted of sexual misconduct with a minor and child molestation in Jackson County, IN in 2001 and was sentenced to three years in prison.



