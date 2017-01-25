Oldham County high school student accused of possessing child pornography

LA GRANGE, KY (WAVE) - A high school student in Oldham County is facing 18 criminal charges, including 15 for allegedly possessing child pornography.

>> MUGSHOTS: January 2017 Roundup

La Grange police were investigating Richard Broughton, 18, following allegations that he had a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old, according to an arrest report obtained by WAVE 3 News on Wednesday.

After serving a warrant for Broughton’s phone, iPad and laptop, police said they found "hundreds of images and videos involving children between the ages of 5-18."

The images and videos showed the children performing sexual acts with men, the report said. Others displayed videos of nude women who were unaware they were being filmed.

In a statement, Oldham County Schools Communications Director Lori McDowell said that while the district is aware of the allegations against one of its students, it has no legal right to keep him out of school.

>> DOWNLOAD OUR APPS: News App | Weather App

"The conditions of his bail do not preclude him from attending school, and we have no indications the alleged activities took place on school grounds," the statement said. McDowell added that the district is taking steps to ensure the safety and welfare of its students, but couldn’t comment on specifics.

Parents and police told WAVE 3 News that Broughton is a student at Oldham County High School.

The child's family declined to comment on the advice of their attorney.

This story will be updated.

ALSO ON WAVE3.COM

+ Restaurant manager accused of stealing thousands in cash

+ E'town police report more unauthorized traffic stops

+ 23-year-old killed in Jeffersonville crash identified

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.