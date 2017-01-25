Oldham County high school student accused of possessing child pornography

La Grange police were investigating Richard Broughton, 18, following allegations that he had a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old, according to an arrest report obtained by WAVE 3 News on Wednesday.More >>
The previously announced “I Am Ali” festival, celebrating the legacy of native son and global humanitarian Muhammad Ali in his hometown of Louisville, has expanded from an original ten days to six weeks, due to community interest in the event.More >>
People living in Clark County will now be able to exchange needles, much like surrounding counties. The Clark County Health Department will be opening their syringe exchange program on Thursday, January 26.More >>
Ron Jasin, the designer of the popular piece, is a well-known in the music scene for his album art work and gig posters.More >>
Prosecutors said the victim's mother found five sexually explicit images of her 9-year-old daughter on Robert D. Jenkins' cell phone in March 2015.More >>
