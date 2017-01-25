Suspect in fatal New Albany shooting identified

NEW ALBANY, IN (WAVE) - Authorities in Floyd County have identified the person wanted in connection with the deadly shooting of a man last week.

Floyd County Prosecutor Keith Henderson said Deante Alt'Lexus Williams, 18, of Louisville, also known as Deante Baker, is being sought for the January 19 murder of Richard R. Cozart, Jr.

Cozart was shot near Erni Avenue and Fischer Drive. He was driven to a nearby hospital, Baptist Health Floyd, where he was pronounced dead.

According to Henderson, the shooting of Cozart was not a random act and the gunfire came from the car Williams was in.

Henderson said the shooting was the result of a dispute involving drugs and/or money.

Williams remains at large and is being sought on both sides of the river.

