Ex-teacher sentenced on sexual abuse charges

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A former teacher at Fern Creek High School who admitted to having a sexual relationship with a student has been sentenced.

>> MUGSHOTS: January 2017 Roundup

Authorities charged Samuel Barrettt, 28, with four counts of sexual abuse 1st degree, using electronic means to induce a minor to engage in sexual activities and distribution of obscene manner to minors.

Barrett was accused of sexually touched, kissed and exchanged nude photos with incidents happening in a classroom at the high school, and in his car.

PREVIOUS STORIES

+ Fern Creek HS teacher arrested on sexual abuse charges

+ Teacher pleads not guilty to sexual abuse of student

+ Recorded call reveals intimate details between student, newlywed teacher

Attorneys for Barrett argued that he is not a high risk in a sexual offender assessment of re-offending and asked Judge McKay Chauvin for guidance on probation. Prosecutors argued that Barret is not eligible for probation.

Chauvin agreed with the prosecutor and sentenced Barrett 30 months on each of the charges. The sentences will run concurrently. Barrett must also register as a lifetime offender on the Kentucky Sex Offender Registry.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.