Ex-teacher sentenced on sexual abuse charges

The property where American Legion Highland Post 201 was located was purchased last year by Assumption High School.More >>
The property where American Legion Highland Post 201 was located was purchased last year by Assumption High School.More >>
Clark County residents will now be able to exchange needles like some of their neighbors in surrounding counties.More >>
Clark County residents will now be able to exchange needles like some of their neighbors in surrounding counties.More >>
Samuel Barrett, 28, was charged with with four counts of sexual abuse 1st degree, using electronic means to induce a minor to engage in sexual activities and distribution of obscene manner to minors.More >>
Samuel Barrett, 28, was charged with with four counts of sexual abuse 1st degree, using electronic means to induce a minor to engage in sexual activities and distribution of obscene manner to minors.More >>
Mary Tyler Moore played America's favorite girl-next-door for seven seasons on the beloved 'Mary Tyler Moore Show.'More >>
Mary Tyler Moore played America's favorite girl-next-door for seven seasons on the beloved 'Mary Tyler Moore Show.'More >>
The Dow Jones industrial average closed at 20,000 for the first time in its history Wednesday.More >>
The Dow Jones industrial average closed at 20,000 for the first time in its history Wednesday.More >>