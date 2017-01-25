School obtains permit to demolish building at former American Legion site

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The cabin on Bardstown Road that once housed a veterans organization post will be torn down.



The property where American Legion Highland Post 201 was located was purchased last year by Assumption High School, which is located across the street. Assumption officials said the building was in structurally poor shape.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ 'I Am Ali' Festival expands to six weeks; details announced

+ 2017 Kentucky Derby Festival poster is unveiled

+ Hwy 55 Burgers, Shakes & Fries coming to Jeffersonville

The school plans to use the space for additional parking. Mary Lang, president of Assumption, said the school is working with a master campus planner to help with the next step and determine the best use for the property.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.