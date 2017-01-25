City seeing new grocer for Old Louisville Kroger

Kroger has operated at the store at 924 S. 2nd Street since 1980. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Government is working to a grocery store in Old Louisville.

The Kroger store currently at 924 S. 2nd Street is set to close on Saturday, January 28.

Mayor Greg Fischer's office has confirmed to WAVE 3 News that they are trying to replace the outgoing Kroger with Save-A-Lot grocery.

Kroger has operated a store at the Old Louisville location for 37 years. The store's 90 employees will be offered jobs at other Kroger locations.

The Cincinnati-based grocer said the building's owners, the Ohio Teachers’ Retirement System, sold the property instead of continuing Kroger's lease.

