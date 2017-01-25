1 shot in Russell neighborhood

The shooting was reported near South 10th Street and Esquire Alley around 6:10 p.m. Wednesday, according to MetroSafe. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Louisville Metro police are investigating after one person was shot in the Russell neighborhood.

The shooting was reported near South 10th Street and Esquire Alley around 6:10 p.m. Wednesday, according to MetroSafe.

The condition of the victim has not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.

