SLIDESHOW: LMPD's Most Wanted Suspects

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The following individuals are currently wanted by the Louisville Metro Police Department as of January 21, 2017. If you have any information on any of the individuals listed please contact the anonymous LMPD Tip Line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).

MOBILE USERS: Tap here to see the fugitives

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.