Police chief, top prosecutor read to kindergartners

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – The Louisville Metro Police Department chief and the city’s top prosecutor stopped by an elementary school Wednesday morning.

Chief Steve Conrad and Commonwealth Attorney Tom Wine handed out books and read to kindergartners at Portland Elementary.

Conrad and Wine emphasized the links among reading proficiency, academic performance and crime prevention.

“It gave us a chance to connect with them a little bit, to get them to tell us what they thought police officers and prosecutors did. That had some interesting and varied opinions and we were able to have a great conversation with kids in a non-confrontational, non-threatening kind of environment,” Conrad said.



Numbers show three out of five children in Kentucky are not reading proficiently by the fourth grade.



Many fall behind and never catch up.

