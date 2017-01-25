Former Pillsbury equipment up for auction in New Albany

NEW ALBANY, IN (News and Tribune) - New Mill Capital and Tiger Group will conduct a live webcast auction sale on Feb. 16 for over 2,500 pieces of equipment located at the former Pillsbury dough production plant in New Albany. Separately, the two companies are also accepting purchase or lease offers for the 450,000-square-foot building and refrigerated warehouse space, which sits on approximately 34.5 acres, a New Mill Capital and Tiger Group news release stated.

The facility, which made Pillsbury-branded cinnamon rolls and other dough and bakery products, was shuttered in August 2016 by General Mills. A joint venture of New Mill and Tiger purchased the site in November with most equipment in place. The auction includes late-model, well-maintained liquid processing and blending, bulk powder processing and blending, sifting, and dough mixing equipment, along with shortening systems and secondary packaging machinery. Also up for bid are electrical and ammonia equipment, parts, maintenance and plant support equipment.

“While this was a dough production facility, a large percentage of the equipment being sold translates well across the entire food processing industry. It’s a great auction for companies in the market for equipment to purchase well-maintained machinery with no lead-time,” Eric Weiler, principal of New Mill Capital, said in the release. “When you have an equipment sale of this size, there is something for everyone.”

The building can be adapted for a single occupant or multiple tenants, according to Global Food Properties, which is managing the real estate offering for New Mill and Tiger.

The auction for all processing and production equipment will be conducted live onsite as well as webcast. Live bidding will take place at the facility, 707 Pillsbury Lane, New Albany, beginning at 11 a.m. on Feb. 16. A subsequent online-only auction will take place on Feb. 21 at 11 a.m. for the balance of the plant support equipment and spare parts. Those intending to bid online via webcast during the auction are required to register prior to the sale at www.bidspotter.com. Previews of the assets being offered in the auction will be held at the New Albany facility on Feb. 14 and 15 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., or by appointment by emailing tracym@newmillcapital.com.

“Food processors, commercial bakeries and distribution companies should be interested in the assets up for bid,” said Jeff Tanenbaum, president of Tiger’s Commercial & Industrial division. “This is not your typical equipment auction, “but rather an opportunity to acquire well-maintained production and facility support equipment of a substantial food processing facility.”

Equipment being offered includes bulk powder processing and handling equipment; liquid batching and stainless processors; late model TMCI Padovan shortening systems; a Stephan High Shear system; ribbon blenders manufactured by Scott and by Marion; and more than 100 screeners and sifters from Kason, Great Western, and Rotex.

Available line support equipment includes a large quantity of stainless receiving hoppers, ingredient bins and dump stations. Supersack equipment will also be up for bid, in addition to metal detection equipment, an ice builder, and more.

Plant support assets include an Alvey palletizer, Lantech automatic pallet wrapping systems, blower systems, (17) electrical and switch gear rooms, and (30) ammonia screw and reciprocal type compressors rated up to 500 HP.

For a full catalog of the items offered and details on how to schedule a site visit and bid, go to: www.newmillcapital.com or www.SoldTiger.com. For more information about the real estate, contact Greg Schain at gschain@newmillcapital.com.