Making History and Movies; Louisville's Bradford Young

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Louisville native is making history. His name is Bradford Young and he is the first African-American ever to land an Academy Award nomination in the outstanding cinematography category.



On a call from London, Young described the day nominations were unveiled.

“It was a pretty busy day. I was in the studio with some of my crew members,” Young explained.

Young and his present crew are cloaked in secrecy on the set of the untitled Han Solo Star Wars Anthology film. Disney’s second standalone Star Wars film is set to be released in the summer of 2018.

Director Ava DeVernay, who hired Young for the movie Middle of Nowhere, was the first to give him the good news.



While Young lived in Louisville he attended the Brown School and Central High School before moving to Chicago at the age of 15.

He boasted proudly he was glad to be from, "the small town with a big heart."

He studied film at Howard University, where he was influenced by Haile Gerima.

The 89th Annual Academy Awards feature not only Young, but this year’s acting nominees include six black actors. The lack of minority nominees has prompted a backlash and a boycott by some over the last two years.

“It's kind of bittersweet,” Young sighed. “It reminds me that we still have such a long way to go.”



When asked how he got to where he is today he stressed, “Constantly surrounded by family. That was a blessing. I would attribute this moment more so to that.”



Young is part of a very prominent African-American Louisville family. The family has served the city for over 100 years as one of the Metro's largest funeral and cremation providers. Porter’s Funeral Home played a large role in the home going of The Greatest, Muhammad Ali.



“I never realized until recently how much growing up in a funeral home really inspired and influenced my eye,” Young said.



A photographer's eye that has earned him awards twice at the Sundance Film Festival. He was also cinematographer for the emotional film Selma which chronicled Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King’s efforts to secure voting rights in an epic march from Selma to Montgomery, Alabama. That same year he contributed his talents to J. D. Chandor’s A Most Violent Year. The crime thriller was set in New York City during the winter of 1981, statistically the most dangerous year in the city’s history.



Looking back on his life Young confidently exclaimed, “An African-American mortician that's a very particular thing. So to grow up in that environment really shaped my mind about frame, composition, position, lighting.”

As he grows more mature in age and his craft he realizes the role his family, his home and his community played in what he does and who he is.

“I’m still unpacking that as a 40-year-old man. I’m still trying to understand the depths of that,” Young said. “I think watching my grandfather, my aunts, uncles and my mom and cousins adorn people really left an imprint in my mind.”

Young shared his gratitude for the works of art throughout his grandmother’s home on the walls, bookshelves and tables that opened up the world to him.



“We all have our own vision. None of us photograph the same. We all bring our own unique way of seeing to the table,” he said.

As he waits for his night in history on Sunday, Feb. 26 at the 89th Academy Awards, he will keep his Talents focused on the Disney story of a young Han Solo who became the smuggler, thief and scoundrel whom Luke Skywalker and Obi-Wan Kenobi encountered in the cantina at Mos Eisley.

Young laughed saying of his latest project, “It’s very confidential as you can imagine. It’s a very confidential job.”

