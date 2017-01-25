New restaurant, bar to replaces Cahoots

A new restaurant and bar will soon open at the former Cahoots location in the Highlands. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A new restaurant and bar will soon open at the former Cahoots location in the Highlands.

Cahoots' reputation was marred by violence, a police raid captured on video as well as a battle with the Alcohol Beverage Control Public Safety Cabinet which ultimately shut them down. But now, a new owner is taking over and plans to open a new place called Nirvana.

"I am very sure that we will not have those problems," Yogesh Pal, the new owner said.

He and his brother are remodeling Cahoots, turning the space into a restaurant with a bar. They plan to cater to an upscale crowd.

"There's a lot of expectations in terms of doing it right. Law enforcement and the city and the local neighbors," Pal said.

Neighbors like Mark Estell, who owns Encore Resale next door.

"It's nice to have a new restaurant that can go in next door instead of a place that's been pretty much closed for the last 11 months that I've been here," Estell said.

It's not going to be easy. Just last Friday night there was a shooting at Friends Hookah Cafe next to Estell's store.

Nirvana's new owner said he knows what he's up against.

"There's a lot of work to be done," Pal said. "A lot of cleaning, remodeling, a lot of money to be spent."

He hopes to open Nirvana by mid-March.

"It'll be totally a new concept," Pal said.

