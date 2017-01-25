Metro Corrections officials to appear in court

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Several Metro Corrections officials are expected to appear in court on Thursday to explain why a judge should not hold them in contempt of court.



Court documents show some drug court suspects who were supposed to be released on home incarceration were being kept in the jail. Others who were supposed to be in jail were mistakenly released.

The problems date back to March of 2016.

Metro Corrections Director Mark Bolton and several others are due in court at 9:30 a.m.

