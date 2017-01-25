Metro Corrections officials to appear in court

A new restaurant and bar will soon open at the former Cahoots location in the Highlands.More >>
A new restaurant and bar will soon open at the former Cahoots location in the Highlands.More >>
Court documents show some drug court suspects who were supposed to be released on home incarceration were being kept in the jail. Others who were supposed to be in jail were mistakenly released.More >>
Court documents show some drug court suspects who were supposed to be released on home incarceration were being kept in the jail. Others who were supposed to be in jail were mistakenly released.More >>
A Louisville native is making history. His name is Bradford Young and he is the first African-American ever to land an Academy Award nomination in the outstanding cinematography category.More >>
A Louisville native is making history. His name is Bradford Young and he is the first African-American ever to land an Academy Award nomination in the outstanding cinematography category.More >>
The shooting was reported near South 10th Street and Esquire Alley around 6:10 p.m. Wednesday, according to MetroSafe.More >>
The shooting was reported near South 10th Street and Esquire Alley around 6:10 p.m. Wednesday, according to MetroSafe.More >>
The facility, which made Pillsbury-branded cinnamon rolls and other dough and bakery products, was shuttered in August 2016 by General Mills.More >>
The facility, which made Pillsbury-branded cinnamon rolls and other dough and bakery products, was shuttered in August 2016 by General Mills.More >>