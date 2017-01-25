Parents warn of attempted kidnapping in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Wednesday morning, LaShayna Anderson received a frantic call from her daughter who was on her way to the bus stop, walking along Riedly Road.



“My oldest daughter called me and I was like, ‘what's wrong?’ And she said, ‘there was a van chasing me.’ She said ‘as soon as it stopped, the passenger door opened and the man jumped out and I took off running,’” LaShayna Anderson said.



Her daughter described two white men, one bald and one bearded in a white utility style van.



Anderson said her daughter took off running toward the bus stop. Quick thinking from the 16-year-old. LaShayna and Bobby Anderson said it is something they have taught their daughters their entire lives.

“If she didn't listen to what I've been telling her, then it could have gone a whole other route. My baby wouldn't have come home from school,” LaShayna Anderson said.



Their daughter told her parents the van took off toward Cane Run Road. Louisville Metro Police responded and said they have been made aware of the possible attempted kidnapping. As of Wednesday night, LMPD had plans to add extra patrols in the area.



“I just don’t want this to happen to anyone else's kid,” LaShayna Anderson said.

Which is the very reason the Andersons are describing the horrific moments that almost took their daughter from them.



“Talk to your kids and come up with a plan and a strategy,” Bobby Anderson said. “Run, run away. That's exactly what we taught her and that's what she did. She was running for her life.”



Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.

