Parents warn of attempted kidnapping in Louisville

George Blackwell, 77, was last seen heading south on Highway 55 in Shelby County, toward Finchville, around 5 p.m. Wednesday, according to Shelby County Emergency Management.More >>
Wednesday morning, LaShayna Anderson received a frantic call from her daughter who was on her way to the bus stop, walking along Riedly Road.More >>
New reports of someone pretending to be a police officer have surfaced in Hardin County.More >>
A new restaurant and bar will soon open at the former Cahoots location in the Highlands.More >>
Court documents show some drug court suspects who were supposed to be released on home incarceration were being kept in the jail. Others who were supposed to be in jail were mistakenly released.More >>
