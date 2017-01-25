Police officer impersonators spotted in Hardin Co.

ELIZABETHTOWN, KY (WAVE) – New reports of someone pretending to be a police officer have surfaced in Hardin County.



Elizabethtown Police took two reports within the last 24 hours. Last week, several calls came into the Hardin County Sheriff's Office about a different vehicle.



In the sheriff's office case, the vehicle was described as having white and yellow lights. Hardin County Sheriff John Ward said all police vehicles should have either only blue, or blue and red lights.



If a plain clothes officer approaches a vehicle, Sheriff Ward said they always display a badge. Any driver has the right to call 911 if they question the validity of an officer.



According Sheriff Ward, no one is at ease when an impersonator is on the street.

“You know any time a legitimate police officer is out here doing their job and is going to stop a vehicle, you've got this motorist on edge wondering if it is,” Sheriff Ward said. “That's why when we do have incidents like this reported we like to get on it and stop it.”



If you have any information on these incidents, please contact Elizabethtown police by calling (270) 765-4125.



