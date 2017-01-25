Golden Alert for Shelby Co. man canceled - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Golden Alert for Shelby Co. man canceled

George Blackwell (Source: Shelby County Emergency Management) George Blackwell (Source: Shelby County Emergency Management)

SHELBY COUNTY, KY (WAVE) – A Golden Alert issued for a Shelby County man has been canceled.

The alert for George Blackwell, 77, was canceled after he was found in Indiana Wednesday night, according to Shelby County Emergency Management.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM
More unauthorized traffic stop attempts reported in Elizabethtown area
Seymour man sentenced for producing child porn
JCPS, LMPD investigating alleged sexual assault on special needs bus

Blackwell had last been seen heading south on Highway 55 in Shelby County, toward Finchville, around 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly