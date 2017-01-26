Crews battle house fire in Park Hill neighborhood

The fire was reported at 6:40 a.m. Thursday. (Source: Kayla Vanover/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Two people escaped a fire at their home in the Park Hill neighborhood Thursday morning.

It took about 20 firefighters 18 minutes to put it out.

The fire in the 2500 block of Standard Avenue was reported at 6:40 a.m.

The cause is under investigation.

