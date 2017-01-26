Fire at Valley Station auto repair shop causes traffic delays on Blevins Gap Road

The fire was reported at 6:55 a.m. Thursday. (Source: Brelin Tilford/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Crews are battling a fire at an auto repair shop in Valley Station.

The fire at Dixie Highway and Blevins Gap Road was reported at 6:55 a.m.

No one was injured in the fire.

The incident is causing backups on Blevins Gap Road. Drivers should find an alternate route.

