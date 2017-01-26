30% of children drink two or more sugary drinks a day

Authorities said William King may have a memory or mental impairment.More >>
Authorities said William King may have a memory or mental impairment.More >>
Kyle Goodlett was fired from his job as principal of LaRue County High School after his arrest in October 2016. He previously worked at Elizabethtown High School.More >>
Kyle Goodlett was fired from his job as principal of LaRue County High School after his arrest in October 2016. He previously worked at Elizabethtown High School.More >>
The indictment charges Kenneth Brown, 34, with one count of intimidating a participant in the legal process and for being a persistent felony offender.More >>
The indictment charges Kenneth Brown, 34, with one count of intimidating a participant in the legal process and for being a persistent felony offender.More >>
The goal of having a soccer-specific stadium as the home of Louisville City FC has taken a step forward.More >>
The goal of having a soccer-specific stadium as the home of Louisville City FC has taken a step forward.More >>
No one was injured in the fire.More >>
No one was injured in the fire.More >>