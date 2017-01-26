30% of children drink two or more sugary drinks a day

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A new study sheds a dark light on how many calories and added sugars children are drinking.



Almost two-thirds of children in the United States consumed at least one sugary drink on any given day between 2011 and 2014. Roughly 30% had two or more drinks, according to a study released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

On average, drinking two or more sugary drinks a day accounted for more than 10% of the total daily calories among children,

said Asher Rosinger, epidemic intelligence service officer at the CDC and lead author of the study.

Right now the U.S. dietary guidelines recommend consuming less than 10% of your daily calories from added sugars. They also say to limit or remove sugary beverages from your diet.

This new information is linked to weight gain, Type 2 diabetes, high cholesterol, and dental cavities.

