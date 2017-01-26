Louisville City FC hires stadium design architect

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The goal of having a soccer-specific stadium as the home of Louisville City FC has taken a step forward.

Louisville City FC has announced the hiring of the architecture firm HOK to design a 10,000 stadium that could be doubled in capacity depending on future needs.

"We're getting closer to securing a lot in urban Louisville, and now we're thinking about what we can build on it,” said John Neace, the Louisville City FC chairman. "HOK's work ensures that once a location is determined, community members will have a tangible picture of Louisville City FC's future."

The club says HOK's overall site plan will also include space for office and retail development. The stadium is being called a key step in the club's pursuit of a long-term home.

Louisville City FC currently plays its home matches at Louisville Slugger Field, sharing the facility with the Louisville Bats, the Class AAA farm team of the Cincinnati Reds. The club says a soccer-specific stadium would open new revenue streams, scheduling opportunities and raise the pitch (playing surface) to international standards.

During its first two seasons, Louisville City FC has had great success on the field. The club, which plays in the United Soccer league, has averaged just over 7,200 fans per game and has made consecutive appearances in the Eastern Conference finals.

