Inmate indicted for threatening to kill prosecutor

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - An Oldham County Grand Jury has indicted a Louisville man already serving time with threatening the life of a prosecutor.

The indictment charges Kenneth Brown, 34, with one count of intimidating a participant in the legal process and for being a persistent felony offender.

Attorney General Andy Beshear said that during an Oldham County Circuit Court hearing on October 27, 2016, Brown threatened to kill a Jefferson County prosecutor. Brown was appearing before the court on another charge.

Brown is an inmate at Luther Luckett Correctional Complex in La Grange. He is serving a 24 year sentence for the murder of Lashawn Talbert on August 18, 2010.

Under Kentucky law, Brown could face an enhanced sentence of up to 10 years if he is found guilty of being a persistent felony offender.

