Judge summons LMDC officials about failure to follow court orders

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Several Louisville Metro Department of Corrections officials stood before a judge while their attorney explained why they shouldn't be held in contempt of court.



Court documents show some Drug Court suspects who were supposed to be released on home incarceration were being kept in the jail. Others who were supposed to be in jail were mistakenly released. Jefferson District Court Judge Stephanie Burke said it's a daily problem.



The show cause order named LMDC director Mark Bolton, assistant director and legal coordinator Steve Durham, chief of staff Dwayne Clark, supervisor of records Arnetta Al-Amin and supervisor of the Home Incarceration Program (HIP) Dawn Thompson.

Burke said she firmly believes the ongoing errors are not a result of the records department, rather lack of jail leadership, on top of protocol problems that have increased since March 2016.



Court documents referenced at least 15 different instances where errors have occurred regarding inmate release dates. In some cases, inmates were released without posting bond. In other cases, inmates were held in jail when they were actually supposed to be out on home incarceration. Metro Corrections has to do better, according to Burke.

"I've called you in the middle of the evening. I've called you late at night. That is not necessary," Burke said. "That is not what I should have to do."



Even when court orders are hand delivered, Burke said the ongoing errors still occur.



"Each time one of these errors takes place, it has a far reach effect for the defendant," Burke said.

In the past, Burke said the mistakes have caused inmates to miss appointments with counselors or lose reserved beds at treatment facilities. Burke also said that in some cases inmates have lost their jobs.



"These are their lives and we have a responsibility and a duty to make sure that we cause them no harm," Burke said, "and when we impose a sentence as a court, that must be followed."



Some inmates aren't even being brought from LMDC to court for scheduled hearings, according to Burke. The mistakes, Burke said, jeopardize the community's safety and they have to be resolved.



During the hearing, Matt Golden, an attorney for Louisville Metro Government, summarized that the problems mentioned in the court documents aren't necessarily true. Golden said LMDC is eager to explain each situation mention at the next scheduled hearing.



"I think as we delve into these cases, we're going to see that a lot of these claims in here are inaccurate," Golden said.



The LMDC employees are charged with civil contempt, which typically ends when parties comply with court orders or when underlying cases are resolved. However, the court may also order incarceration. The next court date for this case is Feb. 28.



Burke recognized that LMDC has a unique relationship with the courts, but said this hearing became necessary when numerous attempts to solve these problems outside of court were unsuccessful.



