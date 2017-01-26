Health care advocates suggest plan to help patients get medicines sooner

The AMA says the current prior-authorization system is keeping patients from vital medications. (Source: Jeff Knight/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Health insurance companies' prior-authorization requirements, which send certain prescription medications through a sometimes lengthy special approval process, need to be reshaped to keep patients from waiting for vital medicines, according to the American Medical Association (AMA) and a coalition of 16 other organizations representing physicians, medical groups, hospitals, pharmacists and patients. That's why the group released a set of 21 principles Wednesday aimed at prior-authorization reform.

“Strict or bureaucratic oversight programs for drug or medical treatments have delayed access to necessary care, wasted limited health care resources and antagonized patients and physicians alike,” AMA President Andrew W. Gurman, MD, said in a statement. “The AMA joins the other coalition organizations in urging health insurers and others to apply the reform principles and streamline requirements, lengthy assessments and inconsistent rules in current prior-authorization programs.”

One day before the AMA's announcement, WAVE 3 news reported local doctors and patients are suffering delays and lost work time due to the increasingly complex prior authorization system.

>> PREVIOUS STORY: Patients, doctors frustrated at increasing prescription medicine delays

One day before the AMA's announcement, WAVE 3 news reported local doctors and patients are suffering delays and lost work time due to the increasingly complex prior authorization system.

The AMA said each physician spends about 16 hours a week on an average of 37 prior-authorization requirements. The system was designed to ensure doctors don't over-prescribe medication, prescribe the wrong drug or forget about generic options, according to insurance industry advocates.

ALSO ON WAVE3.COM

+ 30% of children drink 2 or more sugary drinks a day

+ Parents warn of attempted kidnapping in Louisville

+ Inmate indicted for threatening to kill prosecutor

To alleviate the time-consuming burden on medical personnel and to protect patients while encouraging proper use of medical interventions, the coalition came up with these 21 principles to guide reform of the process. The coalition "strongly urges" health plans, benefit managers, utilization review entities and accreditation organizations to apply the principals to prior-authorization programs for medical and pharmacy benefits.

The 21 principles are divided into five broad categories: clinical validity, continuity of care, transparency and fairness, timely access and administrative efficiency, and alternatives and exemptions.

Click here to view the coalition's 21 principles, and click here to read how the current system has driven a wedge between a local terminal cancer patient and the medicine she needs to get as much out of the time she has left as possible.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.