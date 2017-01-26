Former principal pleads not guilty to 63 federal child porn charges

Goodlett is seen here leaving the federal courthouse in Louisville on Jan. 26. (Source: Doug Druschke/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The former principal of LaRue County High School pleaded not guilty Thursday in federal court to 60 counts of possessing and three counts of distributing child pornography.

Kyle Goodlett is free on bond awaiting trial on March 6.

Court documents show Goodlett admitted to police last fall that he downloaded nude images of students from cell phones he confiscated from them at school.

A federal affidavit alleges an IP address belonging to Goodlett was used to upload nude images of at least one former student to a Russian website. The ex-student, now 20, notified police when she was made aware that the photos were online. The woman said she had used her phone to take the pictures for her boyfriend when she was 15 years old.

Kentucky State Police performed a search warrant at Goodlett's Elizabethtown home on Oct. 13, 2016. They said they found 60 files of child sexual exploitation on his devices.

The affidavit states Goodlett told police he had a pornography addiction and that he transferred images from students' phones to a personal drive without their knowledge or consent. He would then trade the images for others child pornography online.

Goodlett was fired from his job as principal of LaRue County High School on Oct. 19, 2016. He previously worked at Elizabethtown High School.

