Golden Alert issued for missing man with possible memory issues

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Golden Alert has been issued for a missing Louisville man.

William King, 82, was last seen in the 3700 block of Taylorsville Road at 10:20 a.m. Thursday.

Authorities said King may have a memory or mental impairment.

He was last seen wearing a blue pullover and dark pants. He is 5'11" tall and is African-American. He left in a dark green 2001 Toyota Camry with KY license plate number 313-EEF.

King is known to frequent auto parts and home improvement stores.

Anyone who sees him should call 911.

