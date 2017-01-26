Falls City headed back to Louisville

Falls City Beer and Heine Brothers Coffee will now be neighbors in Portland. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Falls City Beer is moving all of its brewing operations back to Louisville.

Falls City's parent company, Neace Ventures, signed a littler of intent Thursday to acquire ownership in a building that currently houses the Heine Brothers' Coffee headquarters. This move means 100 perfect of Falls City's brewing will be back in Louisville.

"We are excited to announce that Falls City Brewing Company's full-scale production is coming back to where the brand was born," Falls City President Shane Uttich said. "We're proud to support the progression of the Portland neighborhood with our new neighbors, Heine Brothers' Coffee. A Louisville-based coffee brand and a Louisville-based beer brand rubbing shoulders at 1301 W. Main will definitely create some wonderful smells."

The building is located at 1301 W. Main Street, directly across from the Falls of the Ohio, Falls City's namesake. It was built in 1927 and at 80,000 square feet is big enough to house both companies.

"The brand Falls City is a symbol of early economic development for our community, one of our first local brewers," Mayor Greg Fischer said. "Today we raise our glass in celebration of their history and bold renaissance of this iconic homegrown brand."

The letter of intent is under contract to close in 45 to 60 days, according to Neace Ventures.

