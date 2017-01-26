2 children ejected in downtown crash

According to Louisville Metro police, a witness saw a red Mustang run a red light and hit a minivan near the intersection of 9th and West Kentucky streets around 1:30 p.m. Thursday. (Source: Air 3/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – An adult and two children were rushed to area hospitals after a multiple vehicle crash in downtown Louisville.



Two children were ejected from the minivan. Officials closed multiple streets to get those children to Norton Children's Hospital.

The driver of the minivan was also taken to an area hospital.

Police said all of the victims suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Officers said a third vehicle was also involved, but did not mention any additional injuries.

The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating the crash.

