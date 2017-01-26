Suspect in home invasion robbery arrested

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Louisville man is facing six counts of robbery in connection with a September home invasion.

On September 17, Maurice C. Morgan, 22, and two juveniles are accused of forcing their way into an apartment near the Gene Snyder Freeway and Westport Road while armed with guns, according to an arrest warrant. The trio held the victims at gunpoint taking their phones, shoes and other items before leaving.

Shortly after the robbery, one of the juveniles was arrested. His statements to police led them to the second juvenile. Louisville Metro police say both gave statements saying they and Morgan were involved in the home invasion.

Morgan was taken into custody at his home around 5:30 p.m. January 25. He is being held on a $50,000 cash bond at Louisville Metro Corrections.

