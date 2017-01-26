Hardin Co. kids invent the phone charger you've been waiting for

Hardin County's EC3 program came up with this eco-friendly phone charger. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

ELIZABETHTOWN, KY (WAVE) – Leave it to high school students to solve the problem of dead cell phones.

A class at Hardin County’s Early College and Career Center, or EC3, invented a machine that charges phones with plastic bottles as a form of payment.

Joe Stuecker, a former electrician, is the instructor for the energy management class.

"I said ‘I hate that we don't recycle’, and then they said, ‘Well we hate dead cellphones’,” Stuecker said. “I said ‘Well why don't we use those together?'"

EC3 is made up of students from the district’s three high schools who get college credit for the work they do in classes.

"The initial design probably took about two or three weeks just to draw up,” James Rogers, a senior in the class said.

The machine looks like a large box. It gets its powers from an electrical outlet. When someone places a plastic bottle into the machine, the machine’s 32 USB ports are powered for 15 minutes.

"Just about every backpack you see at school has some kind of water bottle in it,” George Board, a senior in the class said.

The machine looks and sounds simple, but it’s very complex.

“This is huge,” Stuecker said. “No one has done anything like this before."

The machine uses less energy to charge a phone than a normal outlet, and the savings get bigger, as more phones are plugged in.

“Each time we plug a phone in, it doesn't double,” Stuecker explained. “It goes up a small percentage each time.”

The machine encourages recycling by requiring a plastic bottle as 15 minutes of payment; it adds phone outlets by putting 32 USB ports on the front, and it’s saving power by being more efficient.

"What really gets me excited is the applications that this could be used for,” Stuecker said. "For them to be able to see it now and get credit for the work that they've done, it's huge."

The machine may soon be rolled out in Hardin County schools.

