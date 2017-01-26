RiverLink: More than 200K transponders requested

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – More than 200,000 RiverLink Transponders have been requested less than a month since the start of tolling.

Officials confirmed Thursday that drivers have requested 164,000 RiverLink local transponders and 37,000 RiverLink EZpass transponders.



For drivers who have ordered a transponder but have yet to receive it, officials said not to worry – the transponders are on the way.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Louisville City FC hires stadium design architect

+ 30% of children drink two or more sugary drinks a day

+ Falls City headed back to Louisville

RiverLink spokeswoman Mindy Peterson said, "We still have thousands of drivers who are waiting for their transponders, so as those transponders arrive in the mail, very important for those drivers to get those transponders mounted inside of the windshield, high and central is the rule of thumb and they'll be ready to go."



Tolling started on Dec. 30.

If you have not already, you can still set up your pre-paid RiverLink account by clicking here.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.