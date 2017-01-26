2017 head count attempts to help Louisville's homeless

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A head count took place early Thursday morning in an effort to find out who is sleeping on Louisville streets. The research was done in an effort to aid Louisville's homeless population.

About 350 people volunteered from 4 to 6 a.m. They chose that time of morning is to get an accurate number, before people are up and on their way.

"I wanted to come out and see what this count is about," volunteer Stan Devoogd said.

A Santa hat was all Devoogd said he could scrounge up to cover his ears. He's one of countless volunteers who braved the early morning chill to help Louisville's homeless. He explained his job.

"Simply see who's out there and just get just some basic information from people," Devoogd said.

The volunteers gathered information like names and ages, and a good count for Housing and Urban Development to help get more resources for these men, women and children.

"We hope that we get funding in relationship to how many people we have," Mary Frances Schafer with the Coalition for the Homeless said.

Devoogd and the other volunteers have been coached on being respectful before approaching the sleeping homeless, after all they are stepping into someone's home.

"They can say they don't want to talk to you, and you just write down basics, what you can," Devoogd said.

140 people were found on the street last year. This year's preliminary numbers indicate about 156 people on the street. That does not include shelter numbers still being counted.

"We found people sleeping at bus stops and people sleeping in tents," Tim Welch with the Phoenix Hill Center for the Homeless said. "We try to capture everyone who's staying outside while they're counting the people in the shelter so we can get an accurate account of how many people are experiencing homelessness here in Louisville."

Numbers have d ropped in recent years with efforts to help get homeless veterans off the street. What's troubling? More families and more young adults.

"We have really been trying to get the community focused on the issue of young adults who are homeless in our city," said Natalie Harris the Executive Director for the Coalition for the Homeless," and we had a real peak, the numbers kept going up and up our highest number was 562 in 18 to 24-year-olds living in adult shelters and in some cities they do, but in Louisville we don't have a separate shelter for young people."

The Coalition for the Homeless is always looking for mentors, volunteers and employers who will hire young people. If you want to help go to louhomeless.org

