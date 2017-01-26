2017 head count attempts to help Louisville's homeless

President Donald Trump has begun an overhaul on immigration rules. Two executive orders on immigration have been signed, one funds a wall at the Mexican Border and the other stops funding for sanctuary cities.More >>
William King, 82, was located and returned home safely on Thursday evening, according to MetroSafe.More >>
Details included in UofL's 200-page response to the NCAA following its year-long investigation into the school's basketball program are leaving more questions.More >>
A head count took place early Thursday morning in an effort to find out who is sleeping on Louisville streetsMore >>
A class at Hardin County’s Early College and Career Center or EC3 invented a machine that charges phones with plastic bottles as a form of payment.More >>
