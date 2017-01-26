Restroom catches fire near Jeffersonville High School football field

Fire crews working to put out the flames. (Source: Air 3/WAVE 3 News)

JEFFERSONVILLE, IN (WAVE) – Fire crews are working to put out flames inside a building on Jeffersonville High School’s campus.

The fire was reported in a restroom near the football field in the 2300 block of Allison Lane around 5:30 p.m. Thursday, according to Jeffersonville Fire Department spokesman Justin Ames.

No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This story will be updated with more information as it comes into the newsroom.



