Recently naturalized citizens react to tighter immigration laws

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - President Donald Trump has begun an overhaul on immigration rules. Two executive orders on immigration have been signed, one funds a wall at the Mexican Border and the other stops funding for sanctuary cities.



Here in Louisville many immigrants are refugees. On Thursday, 142 people raised their right hands and became new citizens.



“I feel fortunate to be here with my family especially with the intense situation of this time,” a refugee from Somalia said.



The Somalian family they were placed in Kentucky and felt grateful they became citizens the day after President Trump began signing a series of executive orders to tighten immigration laws.



“I think it is interesting the contrast between repress and put people away and welcoming,” Executive Director of Americana Community Center Edgardo Mansilla said.

Mansilla said the recent political climate and talks of some type of ban on refugees is concerning.



“We are in conversation with other groups. To be honest with you we do not know how far we are going to go,” Mansilla said.



There are no details on a refugee ban but on Wednesday an executive order building a wall on the Mexican border was signed.



Afortino Alvarez has been working as a temporary resident from Mexico. He said Wednesday night's announcement made Thursday’s event even more special.



“It was time before more difficult times come,” Alvarez said.



Another executive order on the books blocks funding to sanctuary cities.



The Mayor's office said while the city is a welcoming city, it is not considered a sanctuary city and a statement provided said in part, "We are concerned about any efforts that target our immigrant communities, we will continue to monitor the efforts of the new administration."



“The U.S has a long tradition of welcoming the foreign,” Mansilla said.



Mansilla added he is hopeful the city of Louisville will stand up for the immigrant population.



At a federal level Senator Rand Paul's office said, "Senator Paul ran for office pledging to secure our borders, and he is pleased to work with the President and his colleague to do so."



There still has not been an announcement made on the details of an executive order on refugees. In Kentucky, there will be an event at the Capitol Annex in Frankfort in March for those interested in refugee rights. For more information, click here.



