Horseplayers prepare for the National Handicapping Championship

LAS VEGAS, NV (WAVE) - Paul Matties Jr. thinks he has an inkling what it’s like to win the Kentucky Derby or Miss America.

Matties, a professional horseplayer and horse owner from Ballston Spa., N.Y., is the defending champion as the $2.5 million Daily Racing Form/NTRA National Handicapping Championship kicks off Friday at Treasure Island Hotel & Casino on Vegas’ famed Strip.

“I was joking about that to Steve Byk,” Matties, who didn’t get a crown but did get an Eclipse Award trophy as 2017 Handicapper of the Year, said of the satellite radio racing personality. “Definitely Miss America. You represent the horse-racing world for a year, and you do all these radio shows and TV and they want you to pick things. And they accept you. You don’t have to prove yourself over and over and over again, like most of the time in horse racing. The one thing I couldn’t envision was all the other things that come with winning it. It’s such a big thing, an honor to represent other horseplayers all year long.”

About 525 individual qualifiers, including 125 with two entries, will square off Friday in the 18th National Handicapping Championship. The players start with a $144 mythical bankroll and must bet $2 to win and place on contest races — eight mandatory and 10 at the player’s choosing from a list of accepted tracks — the first two days. The top 10 percent according to bankroll move to Sunday morning’s semifinal, where participants bet on 10 optional races. The top 10 then move to the coveted Final Table, betting on seven mandatory races.

To show how difficult making the Final Table is, consider that of the seven former NHC champs competing last year, only one made it as far as the semi-final round, finishing 15th. The next highest past titlist was 161st. The best finish by a past NHC champ has been 11th.

“Everybody has been telling me, ‘You’re going to be a repeat winner,’” Matties said. “And I know how unrealistic that is. I really just want to make that first cut. I figure if I get that far, the stuff I learned might take over.”

Qualifier Michael Beychok handicaps the Fair Grounds races for The Advocate newspaper of Baton Rouge and New Orleans, as well as being a Democratic political consultant. He jokes that he used to think handicapping political races was the easier pursuit until the recent Presidential election. Beychok won the 2012 NHC, which featured a $1 million paycheck. The purse subsequently was lowered to $800,000 in an effort to better reward those finishing close but not victorious.

“It’s become much more difficult to qualify, although there are more opportunities,” Beychok said. “The competitors have become much tougher. I’m battling smarter people in the contest world than I was three or four years ago and maybe even two years ago. To qualify is a big deal — I don’t ever want to diminish that. Because it’s a tough thing to do. But I think you have to continually change your methods. If you recognize that people are learning how to play the basic game, it means you’ve got to play basic plus one iteration.”

The field includes New Orleans’ Judy Wagner, who in 2001 won the second NHC and who remains the only female champion. It also includes Cheryl McIntyre of Massillon, Ohio, who became the first woman to finish on top of the season-long NHC Tour.

The National Thoroughbred Racing Association, which owns the NHC and stages the championship with Daily Racing Form, estimates at least 24 women are competing, based on first names.

“I’d like to see more women get involved,” McIntyre said. “There isn’t any reason why they can’t. It’s not strictly a male industry. A lot of time, the male influence is intimidating to them, and it’s not to me. I can pick them just as good as you can. You’re on the same playing field when you start out as anybody else.”

Six qualifiers come from the Louisville area: Antonio Allen, Eliot Honaker, Will Nafzger, John Nichols, Barry Northern and Steven Shaeffer. Northern, a lifelong racing fan who grew up near Churchill Downs and is a popular tour guide at the Kentucky Derby Museum, is sharing his experiences as an NHC rookie at ntra.com.

“I get more excited about it each day, no question. I can’t wait,” Northern said. “… I realize my odds are about 600-1 — there will be about 600 people in there. But at least I have a shot. It just has to be your day that day.”

